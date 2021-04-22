CLEARING CLOSETS: With consumers clamoring to see more efforts from the fashion industry on social and environmental fronts, it’s not enough to have a business model that promotes the secondhand market. Vestiaire Collective, for example, is teaming with a charity called Or to raise money in a global campaign to fund a textile recycling lab and food program in Ghana. The luxury resale platform has run more local campaigns in the past, with the involvement of activists Lily Cole and Arizona Muse in the company’s “Wardrobe Reality Check” challenge, for example.

Here, the donation program on the site is taking place on a global level.

“The current pace of fashion production puts too much pressure on our people and planet,” said Dounia Wone, chief sustainability and inclusion officer at Vestiaire Collective.

“The world does not need new clothes,” said Liz Ricketts, cofounder and director of the Or Foundation. The two organizations are asking for clothing donations through Vestiaire Collective’s online platform through April 25, offering participants the chance to win a 1,000 euro voucher through a drawing.

Based in the U.S. with an international presence, Or is a nonprofit organization.

Vestiaire Collective, which recently won financial backing from luxury group Kering, has embraced data and digital means for global expansion.