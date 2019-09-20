MILAN — The display of fresh flowers in the entrance of the Tearose boutique in Milan immediately set the mood: This is green fashion we’re talking about.

On Wednesday, Paris-based luxury resale website Vestiaire Collective debuted a pop-up in partnership with the Camera Della Moda and the Green Carpet Awards, the third edition of which will close Milan fashion week on Sept. 22.

Running until the event, the pop-up aims to offer a greener alternative to red-carpet dressing with a selection of rare vintage designer pieces from the Sixties to the Nineties, with a couple of current-day items to boot.

The shop-in-shop is open to the public and will also feature a lending suite for VIPs taking part in the Green Carpet Challenge, the initiative launched by Livia Firth to urge celebrities to rethink the environmental impact of their fashion choices.

“It was clear from the day Livia and I met that we had to work together as we were spreading the same message,” said Sophie Hersant, co-founder and fashion director of Vestiaire Collective. “We’ve always been focused on showcasing durable, high quality pieces to promote circular fashion.”

Guests browsed the racks of evening gowns curated by Vestiaire Collective, including a long Givenchy couture chiffon dress, a cropped Chanel jacket from the Nineties, as well as vintage pieces from Giorgio Armani and Versace. The selection also included accessories, including a Bulgari evening bag and bejeweled Miu Miu platform shoes.

“Our selection reflects both Parisian chic and Italian glamour,” said Hersant, adding that Vestiaire Collective tapped into its community of international resellers to source the rare pieces. “We wanted to put the focus on the great quality of garments that have been around for over fifty years but are still so inspiring and wearable.”

For the executive, things have changed in the decade since she launched Vestiaire Collective.

“We’ve come to a real turning point,” she said. “When we arrived on the fashion scene, we kind of disrupted the industry by offering a smarter and more responsible retail alternative.”

“When I met Carlo Capasa, the chairman of Camera della Moda, I didn’t have to convince him – he was already spreading the same message. Vestiaire Collective has a pop-up at Le Bon Marché in Paris and will debut one in Selfridges in London next; I feel like the industry supports our message at last,” she enthused.