Vestige, a New York-based men’s brand known for its art-inspired take on graphic T-shirts, has partnered with the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving and promoting the artistic achievements of these pioneers of the Bauhaus movement, on a capsule collection with an unusual twist.

Unlike other capsules, this one offers a completely customizable “Homage to the Square” T-shirt where customers can choose the color palette of both the shirt and the square. The capsule will launch next week.

“Homage to the Square” is Josef Albers’ most famous work. The artist began the series in 1950 and, over the course of 26 years, created hundreds of variations of the classic composition. People around the world have been inspired by the works including Michelle Obama, who displayed “Study for Homage to the Square: Asking” in the White House Old Family Dining Room when it was refurbished in 2015. His works have also hung in galleries around the world including The Guggenheim, The Metropolitan Museum, MoMA, The Whitney and others.

The customizable T-shirt will retail for $48 and there will also be “Homage to the Square” sweatshirts, camp shirts, swimwear and other graphic T-shirt offered in the capsule that will launch today.

Mark DiMuzio and Kyle Derleth, coounders of Vestige, said, “Here at Vestige, we’re passionate about bringing artwork to apparel. Artist collaborations are very much at the heart of our design process and we’re especially proud to release the second part of our collaboration with the esteemed Josef and Anni Albers Foundation. We’ve always admired the work of Josef Albers, and this collection is a testament to the lasting impact he’s had on the art and design world.

“The ‘Homage to the Square’ is an artwork that’s been integrated into many lifestyle objects over the past century, yet we were particularly excited to bring it to life as the first customizable T,” they continued. “We worked with the Albers Foundation in order to develop curated color palettes to embody the work of Josef Albers and the Interaction of Color while still giving people the freedom to play and express themselves.”

Lucy Swift Weber, head of licensing for the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, said this “joyful collaboration…captures the spirit of Josef Albers and his fundamental belief in inspiring people to see and enjoy color. In creating this collaboration, we reiterate the belief that art is not just for the walls and exists everywhere. We were able to incorporate the rules, precision and tools that Josef Albers conceived to open the door to something new in the form of wearable art.”

Vestige was established in 2014 to reinvent graphic T-shirts through artist collaborations.