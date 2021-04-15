WHERE’S THE BEEF?: Vetements, which famously staged a runway show during Paris Fashion Week at the McDonald’s on the Champs-Élysées in 2019, has launched its own burger.

The vegetarian sandwich comes with fries and a lemonade, the packaging for the combo meal decked out in the brand’s distinctive logo.

To get one, you’ll have to fly to Moscow lickedysplit and book a table at the café atop Olga Karput’s famous fashion emporium KM20. Karput noted there are only 2,000 portions up for grabs, so it’s something of a limited edition.

KM20 has carried Vetements practically since the brand debuted in 2014, and it turns out the vegetarian burger on its café menu was not only a bestseller, but also the favorite dish of Vetements cofounder and chief executive officer Guram Gvasalia. Karput said he added portobello mushrooms and cheese, and voilà — an ironic and Instagrammable fashion meal was born.

“Why not?” Gvasalia replied when asked why he’s branching out from fashion to fast food. “We always look for alternative ways to do things. This is only the beginning. There are more exciting launches in different countries coming this year, and not only food.”

Karput is also the face of the campaign for the Vetements burger, gamely wearing looks from its fall 2021 collection while munching on french fries or sipping on a drink on the café’s terrace, which on Thursday enjoyed pleasant 70-degree weather.

