Vetements, which has featured Paris Hilton and pink ponies on its wry T-shirts and hoodies, is diving deeper into the popular culture with a new “Star Wars” capsule launching Dec. 16 in tandem with the latest episode of the epic film franchise.

The 44-item collection, spanning from socks, caps and backpacks to evening gowns and high heels, is inspired by “the most iconic Vetements pieces and the Star Wars legacy,” according to the Zurich-based fashion house.

The brand is keeping imagery and other details under wraps until Thursday night, when Tsum in Moscow will give its customers and the general public the first chance to buy the limited edition pieces. The luxury department store will be hosting a party and selling event in its parking garage.

Ssense.com has the online exclusive, while physical stores carrying the collection include Harrods and Flannels in the U.K., I.T in China, The Webster in America, Vitkac in Poland, Four and Azzurro Due in Amsterdam, Club 21 in Thailand, Boutique Roma in Switzerland, Breuninger in Germany, Boon The Shop in Korea, and Adelaide in Japan.

“The Rise of Skywalker” is slated to premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 16 and hit U.S. cinemas on Dec. 20.