Veuve Clicquot Lands in L.A., IMG Hits the Courts

HITTING L.A.: Veuve Clicquot is bringing its “Solaire Culture” exhibit to Los Angeles.

The traveling showcase, which kicked off in Tokyo in June, dives into Veuve Clicquot’s history and cultural influence — celebrating 250 years of the Champagne house.

Brought to life by art historian Camille Morineau and designer Constance Guisset, the L.A. stop will be open from Oct. 26 to Nov. 16 at 468 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s 22,250-square-foot pop-up space expected to become a Cheval Blanc hotel (currently housing Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries”). It’s free to the public, for those aged 21 and older.

“This exhibition is an unprecedented event for Veuve Clicquot and the symbol of our capacity to dream big and constantly innovate,” said Jean-Marc Gallot, president and chief executive officer of Veuve Clicquot, in a statement. “Now in the United States, a key market for the House, this exhibition comes to Los Angeles, a sunshine-filled city where art, design and style thrive, and will highlight the House’s know-how, typical of Champagne winemakers, the life of Madame Clicquot, our iconic Yellow label and the many works produced for Veuve Clicquot in the 20th century by artists such as Yayoi Kusama.”

Kusama offers a portrait of Madame Clicquot, credited for developing the Champagne brand’s identity. Founded in 1772 in Reims, France, this marks Veuve Clicquot’s first global traveling exhibition. Visitors can expect around 2,000 archival objects, including an original bottle from the 1840s discovered in the Baltic Sea.

To honor Madame Clicquot’s entrepreneurial spirit, Veuve Clicquot commissioned all women artists to create artwork for the occasion; Sheila Hicks, Monique Frydman, Moyoko Anno, Tacita Dean, Penelope Bagieu, Ines Longevial, Aurelia Durand, Olimpia Zagnoli, Rosie McGuinness and Cece Philips are among the exhibitors.

“We are very proud to announce an exhibition curated entirely by women, led by Camille Morineau and Constance Guisset, and solely featuring internationally renowned women artists,” offered Carole Bildé, chief marketing and communications officer of Veuve Clicquot. “Madame Clicquot showed us the way; guided by her, the house is committed to supporting bold and creative women who forge a path for generations to come.” — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

ON COURT: IMG is partnering with Spring Studios to bring a unique experience to life.

The two are teaming to create “Glam Slam,” an experience of tennis and fashion, taking place in September during New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open, considered two of the city’s biggest tentpole franchises.

The inaugural event will be held on the Rooftop Terrace of Spring Studios, home of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, and run from Sept. 8 through Sept. 12. Focus, IMG’s in-house production agency, will transform the rooftop into a full-size tennis court for the occasion.

“Glam Slam is the natural evolution of our mission to create cultural experiences through the lens of fashion,” Leslie Russo, president of IMG Fashion Events and Properties, said. “There is no other company that can tap into an ecosystem of fashion, tennis, culinary and consumer ticketing experiences, all under one roof. This is the first in our expanding portfolio of new IP and consumer franchises that we are developing across the Endeavor network out of IMG Fashion Events.”

IMG and Spring Studios’ will create a “Glam Slam” experience in September. Oriana Layendecker/Courtesy of IMG

The five-day event, created in partnership with Chase Sapphire, will celebrate the intersection of style and tennis through a series of screenings, fashion presentations, limited-edition merchandise collaborations and special appearances from stars of the tennis and fashion worlds.

“Glam Slam is at the core of Spring’s future — partnering with our clients and communities to create culturally defining IPs and experiences, capturing the zeitgeist of now,” Gregoire Assemat Tessandier, president of Spring Studios in North America, said.

Among those scheduled to appear are Maria Sharapova, Cynthia Rowley and Maison Kitsuné, with additional names to be revealed.

Chase is giving its Sapphire Reserve cardmembers unique access to the event, with VIP seating, bespoke event programming and exclusive merchandise, all of which can be accessed through the Ultimate Rewards portal.

Tickets for the event start at $125 and are available for purchase at the official website of On Location, a global sports, travel and event management company, at onlocationexp.com/glamslam. — CONCHITA WIDJOJO

FRIENDLY CITIZEN: Cotton Citizen has unveiled a pop-up in Beverly Hills.

Open for four weeks, cofounders Adam and Liran Vanunu plan to turn the 3,500-square-foot space into their fourth U.S. retail location. With a flagship on Melrose Place, the brothers have also opened shop in New York and Las Vegas.

Located at 351 North Canon Drive, the pop-up showcases Cotton Citizen’s denim line, a category they began developing in 2017 when they released a small, colorful line of denim. This time they’re inspired by a vintage look, offering a wide range of silhouettes and washes.

“We feel it’s a great time for denim,” said Adam.

During the early days of the pandemic, loungewear was a hot category for the brand — which is known for its collection of high-quality basics, focusing on dyed T-shirts and sweats. But now that consumers are out again, Adam went on, “people live in denim.”

While the new line of denim is front and center, the shop also offers a selection of Cotton Citizen’s signature T-shirts. Courtesy of Cotton Citizen

It’s a relaxed fit, “not stiff, not super skinny,” he added of the new range, priced between $295 and $500. “It’s what we’re seeing that people want to wear today.”

The duo named the washes after streets they grew up on around Beverly Hills, their hometown. And for the first time, the brand introduces a visible logo; a “C” can be found on back pockets.

“It’s a design our father made for a brand that he didn’t get a chance to launch about 13 years ago,” said Adam, whose family owns American Dye House Inc. — founded by his father, the late Isaac Vanunu. “It just felt perfect to include it while we’re paying homage to everything that we have built around our family business.”

With a repeat customer rate of “about 50 percent each month,” attracting men and women equally, Cotton Citizen will continue to expand in Los Angeles County, he revealed.

“We are looking to open up between three and four stores within the next year, all covering the local neighborhoods,” said Adam. “We love when customers come in and personally touch the garment and put them on. And we get to interact with them and continue to style them, showing them more than what they would see online.” — R.C.