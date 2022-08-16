EXCLUSIVE: Veuve Clicquot Brings ‘Solaire Culture’ Exhibit to L.A.

Veuve Clicquot is bringing its “Solaire Culture” exhibit to Los Angeles.

The traveling showcase, which kicked off in Tokyo in June, dives into Veuve Clicquot’s history and cultural influence — celebrating 250 years of the Champagne house.

Brought to life by art historian Camille Morineau and designer Constance Guisset, the L.A. stop will be open from Oct. 26 to Nov. 16 at 468 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s 22,250-square-foot pop-up space expected to become a Cheval Blanc hotel (currently housing Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries”). It’s free to the public, for those aged 21 and older.

“This exhibition is an unprecedented event for Veuve Clicquot and the symbol of our capacity to dream big and constantly innovate,” said Jean-Marc Gallot, president and chief executive officer of Veuve Clicquot, in a statement. “Now in the United States, a key market for the House, this exhibition comes to Los Angeles, a sunshine-filled city where art, design and style thrive, and will highlight the House’s know-how, typical of Champagne winemakers, the life of Madame Clicquot, our iconic Yellow label and the many works produced for Veuve Clicquot in the 20th century by artists such as Yayoi Kusama.”

Kusama offers a portrait of Madame Clicquot, credited for developing the Champagne brand’s identity. Founded in 1772 in Reims, France, this marks Veuve Clicquot’s first global traveling exhibition. Visitors can expect around 2,000 archival objects, including an original bottle from the 1840s discovered in the Baltic Sea.

To honor Madame Clicquot’s entrepreneurial spirit, Veuve Clicquot commissioned all women artists to create artwork for the occasion; Sheila Hicks, Monique Frydman, Moyoko Anno, Tacita Dean, Penelope Bagieu, Ines Longevial, Aurelia Durand, Olimpia Zagnoli, Rosie McGuinness and Cece Philips are among the exhibitors.

“We are very proud to announce an exhibition curated entirely by women, led by Camille Morineau and Constance Guisset, and solely featuring internationally renowned women artists,” offered Carole Bildé, chief marketing and communications officer of Veuve Clicquot. “Madame Clicquot showed us the way; guided by her, the house is committed to supporting bold and creative women who forge a path for generations to come.”