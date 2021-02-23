VF Corp., whose brands include The North Face, Supreme, Timberland, Vans and Dickie’s, has been recognized by Ethisphere, which aims to advance ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

VF has been recognized for the past five years and is the only honoree in the apparel industry to be named this year. There were 135 honorees recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. Among those recognized were Avon, Hanesbrands Inc., Kohl’s, L’Oréal, Starbucks, Accenture, AARP, 3M, Best Buy, Pepsico, LinkedIn and Sony.

The companies were honored for the understanding of the importance of leading, making values-based decisions and their overall commitment to integrity.

“We’re very proud be recognized for the fifth consecutive year as one of the world’s most ethical companies and the only honoree in the apparel industry,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “This recognition demonstrates the deep commitment of our associates around the world to lead with integrity and transparency. As we continue to transform our business to be a more consumer-minded, retail-centric and hyper-digital organization, we’ll also maintain relentless focus on managing our operations with the highest ethical standards.”

Timothy Erblich, CEO of Ethisphere, said, “While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead — above all the institutions — on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics. The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstration unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve.”

FOR MORE STORIES:

VF Corp. Reveals New Programs and Actions to Advance Racial Equity

VF Corp. Sets Goal to Eliminate all Single-Use Plastic Packaging by 2025

Supreme: VF’s ‘Simple, Beautiful Machine’