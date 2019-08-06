VFiles Runway is hosting its 11th group show once again at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, in partnership with Depop, and has revealed the winners prior to the show’s date on Sept. 5.

The winners are Di Du, Wesley Harriott, Pierre-Louis Auvray and Nico Verhaegen for design; Cornelius Lafayette for styling, and Genevieve Andrews for photography. Much like in previous years, the winners were selected from thousands of contestants who applied through the VFiles web site between June 21 and July 21.

The winners hail from around the world, with Wesley Harriott designer Ricky Harriott and Auvray coming from London, Lafayette and Andrews representing New York City, and Di Du and Verhaegen from Belgium, where they recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp.

Verhaegen is driven by sustainability, using materials such as CO2 neutral linen, recycled nylons and reclaimed fabrics. Chinese-born Di Du, who draws inspiration from contemporary art, underground culture and feminine power, has had her designs worn by acts such as Zara Larsson.

Auvray, who recently graduated from Central Saint Martins and interned on the design team at Louis Vuitton, is influenced by technological innovations. Harriott, a regular at London Fashion Week, produces biographical collections about the real and fictional women who have impacted him. His designs have been worn by Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, SZA and Jorja Smith, and he recently won the Asos Fashion Discovery Competition.

VFiles moved its show to the Brooklyn arena in 2018. The experience-based social networking platform did not show in September and returns with Depop, the London-based fashion marketplace app. Depop founder Simon Beckerman is a mentor for this season alongside rapper Rico Nasty, who will perform at the show, Candy Pratts Price, and VFiles founder Julie Anne Quay.