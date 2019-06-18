STREET CRED: Watch out Paris, the fashion pack is in town. Gigi Hadid, Virgil Abloh, Victor Cruz and Maluma were among the familiar faces sitting front row at Heron Preston’s show Tuesday afternoon.

Certain guests were keen play down the idea that streetwear is on a downward curve. “It’s not going anywhere, the kids control the industry now, whatever they want, they enforce,” said Cruz. “I love all the new cool streetwear brands coming up like Rhude and Amiri.”

Maluma, fresh from Milan and his collaboration with Dsquared2 on his tour outfits, was feeling inspired. “I really like that industrial style, I think it’s genius,” enthused the Colombian singer-songwriter after the show.