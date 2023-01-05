Victor Glemaud Launches VG Victor Glemaud Apparel Exclusively for HSN

Victor Glemaud will launch a new HSN exclusive label, VG Victor Glemaud.

Known for his signature knitwear, the size-inclusive collection will offer clothing in sizes XS to 3X. The line features knit sweaters and dresses that move and accentuate the figure.

“These are clothes that will bring people joy and put a smile on everyone’s face,” said Victor Glemaud. “That’s why it was important the new VG Victor Glemaud apparel line was accessible to all in order to spread joy to a wider audience — and HSN is the best partner to do that with.”

The line features bright bold colors and design elements such as whip stitching asymmetric hems, stripes, polka dots and color-blocked geometric designs, with all prices in the launch collection retailing for under $100.

Two looks from VG Victor Glemaud for HSN.

“We’re eager to introduce our customers to Victor and his signature knitwear styles via his HSN exclusive label, VG Victor Glemaud,” said Bridget Love, general merchandise manager and vice president merchandising at HSN. “Victor designs for all shapes and sizes with bold prints and figure-flattering silhouettes that will help our customers refresh their wardrobes for the new year.”

The VG Victor Glemaud line is available to shop at HSN.com starting Thursday, and will launch live with an appearance by Glemaud on HSN and across their streaming platforms on Saturday. Glemaud will return in February with his second collection. It is an ongoing collaboration.

Glemaud, a Haitian American designer, launched his eponymous designer collection of statement knitwear in 2006. His collection is sold at such retailers as Saks Fifth Avenue, Revolve, Farfetch, Intermix and Shopbop.

In fall 2021, he also had a successful collaboration with Target.