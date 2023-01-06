×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Fashion

What to Watch: Thom Browne, CFDA Chairman

Fashion

What to Watch: Are Creative Tenures Getting Shorter at Europe’s Heritage Brands?

Victor Glemaud’s New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Victor Glemaud has launched a new line with HSN, Sachin & Babi promoted Amy Riordan to CEO.

VG Victor Glemaud for HSN
Victor Glemaud and models wearing VG Victor Glemaud for HSN. courtesy shot.

VICTOR’S LAUNCH: Victor Glemaud will launch a new HSN exclusive label, VG Victor Glemaud.

Known for his signature knitwear, the size-inclusive collection will offer clothing in sizes XS to 3X. The line features knit sweaters and dresses that move and accentuate the figure.

“These are clothes that will bring people joy and put a smile on everyone’s face,” said Victor Glemaud. “That’s why it was important the new VG Victor Glemaud apparel line was accessible to all in order to spread joy to a wider audience — and HSN is the best partner to do that with.”

The line features bright bold colors and design elements such as whipstitching asymmetric hems, stripes, polka dots and color-blocked geometric designs, with all prices in the launch collection retailing for under $100.

Related Galleries

Two looks from VG Victor Glemaud for HSN.

“We’re eager to introduce our customers to Victor and his signature knitwear styles via his HSN exclusive label, VG Victor Glemaud,” said Bridget Love, general merchandise manager and vice president merchandising at HSN. “Victor designs for all shapes and sizes with bold prints and figure-flattering silhouettes that will help our customers refresh their wardrobes for the new year.”

The VG Victor Glemaud line is available to shop at HSN.com starting Thursday, and will launch live with an appearance by Glemaud on HSN and across their streaming platforms on Saturday. Glemaud will return in February with his second collection. It is an ongoing collaboration.

Glemaud, a Haitian American designer, launched his eponymous designer collection of statement knitwear in 2006. His collection is sold at such retailers as Saks Fifth Avenue, Revolve, Farfetch, Intermix and Shopbop.

In fall 2021, he also had a successful collaboration with Target. — LISA LOCKWOOD

TOP JOB: Sachin & Babi has promoted Amy Riordan to chief executive officer, a new role at the womenswear brand, which is oriented toward evening, special occasion and bridalwear.

Riordan, formerly head of marketing, will oversee the strategic direction of the brand, working closely with husband and wife team and founders Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia to grow the brand, which last spring reentered the bridal business.

Amy Riordan
Amy Riordan Courtesy

Said Sachin Ahluwalia, “Amy’s contribution as head of marketing has been invaluable in the growth of the brand, particularly in the revamp of our e-commerce site and the development of strategies to support the strategic vision of the company.”

A spokeswoman added, “The CEO position is a new role within Sachin & Babi. Prior to Amy’s appointment, Sachin Ahluwalia ran all affairs as president and cofounder. His responsibilities will continue with Amy taking on a larger role in defining and executing the strategic direction of the brand.”

Riordan joined Sachin & Babi in 2019 as senior vice president of marketing, e-commerce and wholesale. Earlier in her career, Riordan was chief experience officer for Curete, a luxury women’s apparel start-up, where she was responsible for brand architecture, brand messaging, voice and brand positioning by channel. Before that, she was with Crabtree & Evelyn, Undies.com and Tanner Companies. — DAVID MOIN

NEW YEAR, NEW JOB: Merrell, the outerwear performance and lifestyle brand, has named Jessica Adler vice president of sales.

Adler will be responsible for Merrell’s U.S. wholesale strategy and join the brand’s senior leadership team, reporting to global brand president Chris Hufnagel.

“Jessica is a tremendous addition to the Merrell team. She brings a collaborative leadership approach and depth of retail experience that build strong customer partnerships and brand affinity and growth,” Hufnagel said. “Having a dynamic, accomplished leader like Jessica on our team will continue to help Merrell advance our vision for the brand and achieve our growth aspirations.”

Prior to joining Merrell, Adler spent 10 years in sales leadership roles with such brands as Levi, Strauss & Co., Psycho Bunny and Diesel USA. In these roles, she was responsible for leading strategic and transformational initiatives.

Jessica Adler
Jessica Adler courtesy shot

“Merrell is an outdoor brand loved by millions of people, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce it to even more future fans. I’m inspired by the inclusive culture and the brand vision rooted in simply getting more people outside and enjoying nature,” Adler said. “A key part of helping the brand accomplish this goal is ensuring we sell where they love to shop so that no matter when or where people are ready to step outdoors, we are in the right channels with the right innovative products for their adventures.” — L.L.

FEET FIRST: Fit technology solution provider Volumental is rolling out a new self-service version of the company’s AI-powered foot scanners. The company said it is specifically designed “for a shopper-driven in-store experience, customers can take their own foot measurements at the click of a button and receive the best-fitting footwear recommendations on their phones, making it easy to select and buy shoes.”

The launch, sometime this year, begins with a beta test with Under Armour at select retail stores in the sporting goods segment and in outlets and brand houses.

Volumental
Volumental’s FitTech solution improves the customer’s experience, increases conversions and reduces returns. Courtesy image.

The value proposition for the technology has benefits for customers and retailers alike. To date, Volumental has scanned 36 million feet, and its data shows that foot scanning “improves the customer experience, with scanned shoppers purchasing at twice the rate of unscanned shoppers and generating 32.5 percent higher average transaction,” the company said in a statement, adding that the results also show a 25 percent reduction in returns.

Alper Aydemir, chief executive officer at Volumental, said the self-service scanners “will bring the same technology that specialty footwear retailers have enjoyed to many more retail segments.”

Aydemir said having worked with footwear retailers “across different store formats, service environments and staffing models, we realized the need for a self-service enabled shopping experience that is both innovative and easy to use for shoppers. This solution takes the guesswork out of the whole fitting experience and helps shoppers make smarter and faster purchase decisions with better-fit outcomes.”

Additionally, he said the personalized recommendations feature creates “a more engaging customer experience, allows retailers to manage inventory in a much smarter way and helps solve the issue of the huge returns facing the industry.”

The company said the self-service scanners will be in dedicated co-branded spaces in-store. “Touch screens will provide the customer with instructions on use as well as nearly instant personalized size recommendations on their perfect fitting brands and styles,” Volumental said. — ARTHUR ZACZKIEWICZ

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Hot Summer Bags

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Victor Glemaud's New Line, a Promotion at Sachin & Babi

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad