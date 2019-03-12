MORE, MORE, MORE DIOR: The house of Dior can certainly command a crowd, according to the Victoria & Albert museum, which plans to extend its “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition to Sept. 1. Having opened on Feb. 2, it was set to close on July 14.

The museum said the show had sold out less than three weeks after opening, and it has already welcomed 121,566 visitors. Additional tickets are on sale through the V&A’s website.

“We knew that ‘Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams’ would be popular, but we have been overwhelmed by the phenomenal visitor response to date,” said Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A.

The largest and most comprehensive British show on the House of Dior, it is a grand sweep of sparkle, rippling wool, sculpted jackets and floral prints and motifs. It throws light on the designer’s fascination with Britain, his “lines” and defining looks, his international outlook and inspirations from history.

It is also the first fashion exhibition to be staged in the vast new galleries designed by Amanda Levete, on the west side of the building. They showcase more than 500 objects, memorabilia and clothing, including an array of works by Dior and the creative directors who followed him: Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri.

While this exhibition may be based on the 2017 show, “Christian Dior: Couturier du Rêve,” organized by the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, the majority of the displays are new, and the accent decidedly British. There’s a whole new section dedicated to Britain, spotlighting the designer’s fashion shows at venues such as Blenheim Palace and The Savoy hotel.