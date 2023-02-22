×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Diesel’s Bringing Sexy Back (Yeah!)

Business

Joan Mitchell Foundation Sends Cease and Desist to Louis Vuitton

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

London’s V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

More than 80,000 items connected to the music and fashion icon's six-decade-career will be made available to the public from 2025 at V&A East Storehouse in Stratford.

Striped bodysuit for Aladdin Sane tour, 1973 design by Kansai Yamamoto.
Striped bodysuit for Aladdin Sane tour, 1973 design by Kansai Yamamoto. Masayoshi Sukita/The David Bowie Archive

LONDON — The Victoria and Albert Museum has secured the rights to the archive of David Bowie, the cultural institution revealed Wednesday.

Beginning in 2025, the archive of more than 80,000 items that connect to the artist’s six-decade-long career will be made available to the public through the creation of The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performing Arts at V&A East Storehouse, in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The acquisition and creation of the center were made possible thanks to the David Bowie Estate and a donation of 10 million pounds from the Ukrainian-born, American-British businessman Leonard Blavatnik’s family foundation and Warner Music Group.

Related Galleries

Quilted two-piece suit, 1972. Designed by Freddie Burretti for the Ziggy Stardust tour.
The quilted two-piece suit, 1972. Designed by Freddie Burretti for the “Ziggy Stardust” tour. Richard Davis/The David Bowie Archive

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, said: “David Bowie was one of the greatest musicians and performers of all time.…Bowie’s radical innovations across music, theater, film, fashion and style — from Berlin to Tokyo to London — continue to influence the design and visual culture and inspire creatives from Janelle Monáe to Lady Gaga to Tilda Swinton and Raf Simons.

“Our new collections center, V&A East Storehouse, is the ideal place to put Bowie’s work in dialogue with the V&A’s collection spanning 5,000 years of art, design and performance,” Hunt added.

The archive contains a wide range of items that include handwritten lyrics, letters, sheet music, original costumes, fashion, photography, film, music videos, set designs, Bowie’s own instruments, album artwork and awards. It also includes more intimate writings, thought processes and unrealized projects, the majority of which have never been seen by the public.

Fashion highlights among them include the Ziggy Stardust ensembles designed by Freddie Burretti, Kansai Yamamoto’s dazzling creations for the “Aladdin Sane” tour, and the Union Jack coat designed by Bowie and Alexander McQueen for the “Earthling” album cover.

David Bowie as The Thin White Duke, Station to Station Tour, 1976
David Bowie as The Thin White Duke, “Station to Station” tour, 1976. John Robert Rowlands

Tilda Swinton, a friend and collaborator of Bowie’s, said the V&A’s “David Bowie Is…” exhibition in 2013 showed “unquestionable evidence that Bowie is a spectacular example of an artist who not only made unique and phenomenal work but who has an influence and inspiration far beyond that work itself. Ten years later, the continuing regenerative nature of his spirit grows ever further in popular resonance and cultural reach down through younger generations.”

V&A East Storehouse is a new purpose-built home for more than 250,000 objects, 350,000 books and 1,000 archives for the museum’s vast collection. It’s scheduled to open next year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Hot Summer Bags

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

V&A to Host David Bowie Archive at New East London Location

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad