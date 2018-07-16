LONDON — Victoria Beckham is just one of the new names to join the London Fashion Week women’s calendar in September, according to the preliminary LFW schedule, which is now on the British Fashion Council’s web site.

Other newcomers include Alexa Chung, who has been eschewing the traditional show schedule in favor of themed events hosted around the world and a see-now-buy-now format, and men’s wear talents Bobby Abley and Kiko Kostadinov.

Burberry will host its seasonal show on Sept. 17 and though not new to the lineup, all eyes will be on the brand this season since this will be the first show from new creative director Riccardo Tisci.

Beckham will host her spring 2019 show in London on the morning of Sept. 16 and mark the 10-year anniversary of her business. The company also said that more events, exclusive pieces and other activations will take place throughout the year to celebrate the brand’s decade.

The contemporary label Rixo London, best known for its mid-priced printed dresses, will be hosting a see-now-buy-now presentation during the five-day event, which runs from September 14 to 18, while emerging men’s wear labels Bobby Abley and Kiko Kostadinov are also taking the September plunge as they dip their toes into women’s wear.

Julien Macdonald is also returning the schedule with a co-ed show after a hiatus last season, while buzzy emerging names joining this September’s lineup include Clio Peppiat, known for her feminist collections, and the British-Indian designer Supriya Lele, who graduated from the Fashion East collective and will be hosting her first solo presentation this season.