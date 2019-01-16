LONDON — Victoria Beckham, who is shifting her brand strategy to focus on a digital-first, direct-to-consumer approach, has named Edward Barsamian head of editorial, a new role.

Barsamian, who previously worked at The New York Times and was most recently American Vogue’s style editor, will work with Victoria Beckham’s chief communications officer on developing content across the brand’s platforms, as well as spearheading events and special projects.

The idea is to translate Beckham’s voice and vision through various platforms and create content that is representative of the audience she has built over the last 10 years. The move recognizes editorial content as a key ingredient of the direct-to-consumer recipe, which requires continuous communication with customers and plenty of storytelling to keep them engaged.

“It is a privilege to champion a female-led, digitally minded business and I am looking forward to working with Victoria and her team to develop and expand its global reach to consumers,” said Barsamian, whose appointment is effective immediately.

Beckham has also been working on a YouTube channel as part of her company’s new focus on content.

“It’s going to be everything from fashion to beauty. I am going to have cameras following me around whilst I am on the road, there will be styling, but also some humor, as it’s important to also have some fun with it,” she said during a walk-through of her pre-fall 2019 collection.

The brand’s refreshed strategy follows a series of key executive appointments including that of Paolo Riva as the company’s chief executive officer and Ralph Toledano, who joined as chairman last March. Melissa Sussberg joined as the new president of global sales in November.

Beckham added that Riva’s arrival has given her the opportunity to refine the accessories strategy and grow the brand’s its footwear and handbag ranges.