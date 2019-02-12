JUST SAY NO: Victoria Beckham has become the latest brand to say “no” to exotic skins, two months after Chanel did the same, WWD has learned.

“As a business, we have been looking to action the use of more ethically sourced products that have less environmental impact for some time,” said a Victoria Beckham brand spokesperson.

“We are happy to confirm that we will cease using exotic skins in all future collections as of our main fall 2019 ready-to-wear presentation. This decision reflects the wishes of not only the brand, but also that of our customers.”

PETA gave its thumbs-up to the move. “Victoria Beckham’s decision to ban exotic skins will spare countless remarkable animals immense suffering, and PETA calls on other luxury brands to follow her kind example,” said PETA director Elisa Allen.

Victoria Beckham has never used fur in its collections, and maintains a no-fur policy.

Beckham joins brands including Vivienne Westwood, Diane von Furstenberg and Chanel in banning the use of exotic skins.

Chanel revealed on the eve of its pre-fall Métiers d’Art show in New York at the Met in December that it would no longer use exotic skins or fur in its future creations.

Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel fashion and president of Chanel SAS, said at the time that it was becoming increasingly difficult to source skins that met the house’s quality and ethical standards, and that it would focus its research and development on textiles and leathers generated by “agri-food” industries.