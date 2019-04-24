O CANADA!: Victoria Beckham will pack her clothing trunks and head to Toronto in November as the special guest in the fifth series of Suzanne Rogers Presents events, WWD has learned. An announcement is expected Wednesday.

Beckham follows in the path of Diane von Furstenberg, Oscar de la Renta, Marchesa and Zac Posen, who have all taken part in the charity fund-raising series that Rogers started in 2010.

To date, Rogers’ events have raised more than $3 million for charities fighting children’s poverty and supporting a spectrum of health and education programs for young people.

The November edition will be cohosted by Rogers and the event chair, philanthropist Sylvia Mantella. The celebration will include an “intimate fashion presentation” with Beckham, followed by a seated luncheon, according to organizers.

“I am so pleased that Victoria has accepted the invitation to come to come to Toronto and deeply appreciate her personal commitment and generosity in supporting our children’s charities,” Rogers said.

Proceeds will benefit Camp Ooch, which gives children affected by childhood cancer unique opportunities for growth through special experiences, and The Penelope Neuroblastoma Foundation, which funds brain tumor research, and provides support for families affected by this type of childhood illness.

Additional child-focused causes and programs, the names of which will be confirmed closer to the event, will also benefit, organizers added.

“Suzanne’s charitable endeavors in bettering the lives of children around the world is inspiring, and I am delighted to be involved in the next in her series of fundraisers,” said Beckham, a mother of four, who has been visiting various markets and doing one-on-one events with clients.

“I look forward to working with Suzanne and Sylvia on what I hope will be a memorable event for such wonderful causes,” she added.

Net-a-porter is the exclusive retail partner, while other key sponsors include Rogers Communications Inc. and Mantella Corp.