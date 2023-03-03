×
Friday's Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Victoria Beckham’s Dreams Come True, Eva Longoria’s Nerves Ahead of Her Directorial Debut

It was a family affair with the Beckham clan in the front row, while BFF Eva Longoria flew in just for the show.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Eva Longoria attends the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
“It’s more eccentric, more eclectic, and celebrating that sense of play as well,” Victoria Beckham said after her fall 2023 runway show. “I love the tailoring; it is really celebrating the journey that the tailor goes through showing all of the details.”

This season she added hair as a texture, flowing from dresses, used as accents and even draped over models’ clavicles in soft waves as a necklace. Beckham was inspired by works she had seen at Art Basel Miami a few years ago to play with the unusual texture, incorporating it into crocheted dresses.

There were also several looks upturned with wire for an undulating hem.

“I always wanted to dream and when I was standing backstage and I saw those dresses come out with all of the details, with the feather detail and turn exposing the lining, for me that was everything. That’s me dreaming, really.”

The show came at a triumphant moment, just following the announcement that the brand has turned a profit for the first time.

Most of the Beckham clan was there to celebrate, with David, sons Cruz and Brooklyn, along with his wife Nicola Peltz, and young daughter Harper. Cruz was dressed in head-to-toe VB logo denim with a resin finish, and a crossbody strap bag. Beckham told WWD he had designed the jeans and snap-front jacket coordinates outfit himself, while Cruz whispered to front row guests that he has been encouraging his mom to add menswear.

The busy designer didn’t seem too keen to add more to her plate, joking: “Well, then maybe Cruz should be the creative director of it.”

Beckham’s longtime best friend Eva Longoria flew in just for the day to see the show, and had also been at the brand’s debut last season. “I thought, how is she ever going to top that show, and I think she just did it,” she said.

“I’m literally texting her already, ‘That coat is mine.’ But I’m lucky that I just get to grab her stuff. I go into her closet and borrow.”

Longoria was headed directly to the airport to prepare for the SXSW film festival, where her directorial debut “Flamin’ Hot” will premiere. “It’s very exciting, nervous excitement. I’m very nervous,” she said of anticipating the March 11 screening.

