Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann Join Paris Fashion Week Official Schedule

JOIN THE CLUB: Victoria Beckham and Zimmermann are among the new names joining the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week next season, organizers said on Wednesday.

At a meeting earlier this week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body, approved 11 new labels to join the schedule for the spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear shows, which runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.

Four will be staging runway shows in Paris. Beckham will be marking her return to the runway for the first time since the pandemic. Last season, the British designer staged an off-calendar showroom presentation in Paris, after previously showing her collections in London and New York City.

Meanwhile, Zimmermann will be making its runway debut in Paris after a showroom presentation in New York last season. The Australian label resumed its global retail rollout last year with the opening of a boutique in Cannes, and recently inaugurated a store in Madrid.

Also joining the runway schedule is Russian-born designer Natalia Alaverdian’s London-based A.W.A.K.E. Mode label, which made its entrée on the Paris fashion scene with a splashy party in 2014 co-hosted by Kim Kardashian.

The season also marks the official debut of Weinsanto, the buzzy label designed by Victor Weinsanto, who has been showing off-calendar since 2020 and selling his collection at the Dover Street Market Paris showroom. The French designer was a semifinalist for this year’s edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers.

Seven names will be joining the official presentations schedule, reflecting the international reach of the French capital.

They are French outdoor specialist Aigle; Ukrainian designer Anna October; Boutet, the French label founded by Constance Boutet; Austrian brand Florentina Leitner; London-based Spanish designer Paula Canovas del Vas; Pressiat, the brand founded by French designer Vincent Garnier Pressiat; and Chinese label Ruohan by Ruohan Nie.

The provisional calendar for Paris Fashion Week will be published the week of Aug. 22, the federation said.