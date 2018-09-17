After a two-year trip abroad — to Paris and then Shanghai — the extravaganza and hype machine that is the Victoria’s Secret fashion show is returning to New York.

In a series of posts to Instagram Monday, the brand touted: “Start spreading the news…the #VSFashionShow is back in New York City!” The posts pictured the brand’s “angels” toting their wings about town, hailing a cab, emerging from the subway and passing through Grand Central Terminal.

Together the three posts racked up 1,400 comments in just a few hours — illustrating the reach of the event, which is preparing for its 23rd outing.

For the 2016 production in Paris, the brand imported 70 tons of equipment, 18 miles of cable and 51 of the world’s top models.

Last year, the show ran into other complications in Shanghai, when visas were denied to Katy Perry, reportedly after her perceived support for Taiwan, and Gigi Hadid and others.

Having the show in New York should avoid those kinds of difficulties, but the big question for the business is whether the show can help bring some vigor back to the brand, which has been casting about for direction and looking to reverse a trend of sales declines in its stores.