Victoria’s Secret Partners With Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Rose Namajunas, Bethann Hardison and More for New Campaign

The lingerie and beauty company continues to reposition itself as an advocate for all women.

Women’s fighting champion and mixed martial
Women’s fighting champion and mixed martial artist Rose Namajunas, left, and model Ceval Omar in Victoria's Secret's new Undefinable campaign. Courtesy

Victoria’s Secret has been hard at work over the last few years to give itself the ultimate makeover — from near-perfect Angels to an advocate for all women. While the target consumer might be unclear to some, the lingerie and beauty giant says that’s precisely the point: beauty is undefinable. 

The retailer revealed its latest campaign Monday — aptly titled “Undefinable” — with a few familiar faces (and some new ones, too.) 

Track and field Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, left, and Valentina Sampaio in Victoria Secret’s Undefinable campaign. Courtesy Photo

“The Undefinable concept was created as an avenue to really cement our brand positioning and our commitment to our revolution and transformation,” said Raúl Martinez, executive vice president and head creative director at Victoria’s Secret. This particular campaign goes beyond one season and is about our ongoing commitment to celebrating all women and every unique layer that makes them who they are. We are not here to dictate how to define beauty for anyone, but instead we are here to celebrate how they define beauty on their own terms. We’re proud to share Undefinable with women all over the world and invite them to share their own powerful stories.” 

Amy Hauk, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret and Pink, added: “The Victoria’s Secret consumer is at the heart of all we do and we will continue to use our platform to celebrate individuality and diversity given the brand’s vision to be the world’s leading advocate for women. The cast featured in this campaign represents the multifaceted, honest and ever-evolving beauty of womanhood, a journey that is only each individual’s to choose.”

Models Bella Hadid, left, and Bethann Hardison. Courtesy Photo

Victoria’s Secret’s Undefinable list of women includes models Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, Ceval Omar and Valentina Sampaio, along with iconic model Bethann Hardison; singer, songwriter Brittney Spencer; and professional athletes Eileen Gu, Femita Ayanbeku and Rose Namajunas. 

“Undefinable honors the different elements that make every woman special and reminds us all of the value in owning it. It is so inspiring to be a part of a campaign alongside such incredibly strong women who are proud of their individuality,” said fashion model Paloma Elsesser. “I am so excited to partner with Victoria’s Secret in sharing this important message with all women, while encouraging them to embrace their own unique and powerful stories.” 

Paloma Elsesser has previously modeled for Victoria’s Secret. Courtesy Photo

Victoria’s Secret began losing revenues and falling out of favor with consumers in 2017, right around the time the #MeToo Movement began to gain traction.  

A series of events — including L Brands’ founder Leslie H. Wexner’s association with registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; former L Brands’ chief marketing officer Ed Razek’s less-than-flattering comments regarding plus-size and transgender models in late 2018; a look that many considered outdated, and more than a few digital bra brands ready and eager to take share — didn’t help much in Victoria’s Secret’s mission to get back on track. 

But the retailer has been pivoting to a more inclusive look ever since it went public as a separate company in the summer of 2021. 

The latest Victoria’s Secret campaign was photographed and directed by Harley Weir and styled by Camilla Nickerson, and will be on display at the retailer’s Fifth Avenue flagship in New York, starting Monday through the end of October. The campaign can also be viewed on Victoria’s Secret social channels and billboards throughout Los Angeles and New York.  

“There is so much power in taking charge of your identity, and Undefinable embodies just that,” said country musician Brittney Spencer. “The women featured in this campaign are a true representation of loving who you are and I can’t wait to share this sentiment with the world. I’m proud to be part of a campaign for a company that’s redefining its historic image of beauty by making glamour and comfort accessible and inclusive for many body types.”

