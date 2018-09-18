REDEFINING GIRLS CLUB: Victoria’s Secret has relaunched its loyalty program for Pink Nation, which targets independent college-age women.

The lifestyle brand aims to deliver a more innovative brand experience through its newly designed mobile app. The program includes the rollout of member-only offers and benefits, in-app games and content, as well as access to exclusive events. The offers and promotions can be directly applied to the recipient’s cart in the app. Pink Nation will also serve as a platform for women to connect with their respective college campus brand ambassadors. The platform is building out a Campus tab that will become a media hub for all things connected with college survival from moving into a dorm to cramming for midterms and looking for a job.

Sarah Sylvester, senior vice president of Pink Marketing, said Pink Nation was built to be a “nontraditional loyalty program. We are proud it has become a real community; a real relationship between us and our girl.”

Keri Wilson, director of Pink Digital marketing, said, “The average person has around 80 apps on their phone at a time, and that number increases for college girls. To be part of her mobile world, we created a truly unique experience she cannot find anywhere else.” Wilson added that “Pink Nation is where we can have fun with technology and innovation.”

Pink will kick off the relaunch on Saturday via a members-only event at the flagship store on Chicago’s Miracle Mile, as well as have a multicity bus tour to build its community in key markets. Saturday’s celebration will also feature the brand’s first-ever double-decker bus concert, along with activations throughout the city.

The company said there are more than 2 million active monthly users, who remain engaged via product promotions and special offer through giveaways and sweepstakes. The relaunch of Pink is the latest among brands that have either launched or revamped loyalty programs to gain a better connection with their customers. Nordstrom and Abercrombie & Fitch are examples of brands who are part of the loyalty-program bandwagon.