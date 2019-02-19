Karl Lagerfeld, who died Tuesday morning at 85, had a legendary career full of memorable moments, supermodel friendships and standout collections.

Here, a look back at WWD’s videos with the late Chanel and Fendi designer.

1. Talking About His Capsule Collection With Kaia Gerber

At the launch party for their capsule collection, WWD sat down with designer Lagerfeld and his muse and collaborator, Kaia Gerber, to talk about the capsule collection they designed together for Lagerfeld’s namesake brand.

2. On the Inspiration Behind His Fendi Fall 2018 Show

Lagerfeld sat down with WWD to talk the inspiration behind his Fendi fall 2018 show. The designer stated the Fendi woman is “a strong, independent woman who advances in life.” The collection included sharp shoulders and modern silhouettes.

3. The Recipient of the John B. Fairchild Honor

At the second annual WWD Honors, Lagerfeld was awarded the John B. Fairchild Honor and talked about his career.

4. Kendall Jenner’s First Photo Shoot With Karl Lagerfeld

In a video from 2015, WWD was on set at Kendall Jenner’s first photo shoot with Lagerfeld, who described the model as “great, modern and the girl of the moment.” The designer was photographing Jenner for his “Karl is Kolor” spring 2015 campaign.

5. Gisele Bündchen Greets Karl Lagerfeld Ahead of Chanel Spring 2015 Show

WWD visited Karl Lagerfeld at his Chanel studio ahead of his spring 2015 show, where Gisele Bündchen stopped by to greet the designer. Lagerfeld gave a closer look at his upcoming collection, where his memorable runway show ended in a feminist protest.

