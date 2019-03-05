Tuesday morning, Chanel presented its fall 2019 collection, the last designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, in Paris.

Designing for Chanel since 1983, Lagerfeld’s final Chanel collection was presented amid a snowy mountain village backdrop. Many of his former muses, including Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber and Penélope Cruz, walked the runway, showing off the designer’s last creations.

Before the show, WWD spoke with show-goers on their memories with the late designer.

Read more on Chanel here:

Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Show in Paris

Naomi Campbell, Janelle Monáe and More at Chanel Share Their Favorite Memories of Karl Lagerfeld

Penélope Cruz on Walking Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Show