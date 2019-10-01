A spectator at Chanel’s spring 2020 show stormed onto the runway during the finale, inserting herself among the lineup of models as they traversed the Paris rooftop set at the Grand Palais.

Dressed in a hound’s tooth tweed suit and a flat-topped hat, the woman scrambled from the bleachers, negotiated a gutter and joined the parade. She glanced out to the audience as if to make sure someone was filming.

Sources identified the crasher as Marie Benoliele, best known as Marie S’Infiltre, a comedian and YouTube personality with 194,000 followers on Instagram. The comedian has a one-woman show on now at the Comédie des Champs Elysées theatre.

Photographers captured Gigi Hadid with a stern look on her face and her shoulder on the crasher, as if escorting her out.

Security guards eventually raced out after her, but she had almost completed the circuit amidst the dozens of models.

Chanel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WATCH: See the Moment a Woman Jumps on the Catwalk During the Chanel RTW Spring 2020 Show Finale