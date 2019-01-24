Viktor & Rolf’s Instagram-inspired couture collection is coming full circle: It’s gone viral.

Taking inspiration from Instagram caption one-liners, like “Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come” and “I’m not shy I just don’t like you,” the brand’s fanciful collection of tulle ballgowns at Wednesday’s spring 2019 couture show has been flooding Instagram feeds and has even inspired a number of memes.

Artist and meme account Saint Hoax joined in on the fun with a series of altered images from the Viktor & Rolf runway featuring celebrities and quotes they’re infamously known for, like Lady Gaga’s overused “100 people in the room” story from the “A Star Is Born” press tour and one of Kris Jenner’s most memorable quotes from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

(Read the full review here.)

Calling the collection of dresses “Fashion Statements,” the designers wanted to balance the overused sayings with over-the-top dresses that reference the ruffles and large silhouettes of period dress.

“It’s the kind of message you find on social media, with the same instant feeling,” Rolf Snoeren noted during a preview of the collection with WWD. “All these statements that are so obvious or easy — there’s a lot of banality on Instagram and social media in general — are counterbalanced with this over-the-top, shimmery, romantic feeling.”

Like Saint Hoax, others have created their own memes with the runway images:

And naturally, there were just scores of influential admirers:

