×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: July 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Bahama Marks 30 Years as It Preps Spring 2024 Show

Business

Shein, Belle of the Wall Street Ball? Maybe

Fashion

Kirsten Dunst Collaborates With Coach on Collection

Viktor & Rolf Celebrates Anniversary Teaming Up With Superga

The limited edition sneaker capsule is inspired by signature motifs found within the brand's body of work over 30 years — the couture flower and the bow.

The limited edition capsule collection by Superga and Viktor & Rolf marking the fashion house’s 30th anniversary.
The limited edition capsule collection by Superga and Viktor & Rolf for the fashion house’s 30-year anniversary. Courtesy Image/Marijke Aerden

BIRTHDAY SHOES — To mark its 30th anniversary, Viktor & Rolf is unveiling a collaboration with Italian shoe company Superga. 

For the occasion, Viktor & Rolf reinterpreted two of Superga’s signature models, the 2790 and the 2708 high-top sneakers in a limited-edition capsule featuring the brand’s recurring elements — the bow and the couture flower. 

Both sneaker versions are completely covered in satin with tone-on-tone details. At the back of the rubber sole, the Viktor & Rolf logo sits on a rubber patch.

The 2790 platform sneaker presents a satin bow that adorns the front of the shoe, while the 2708 high-top sneaker has, as couture decoration, a cascade of hand-sewn flowers made from satin and organza with Swarovski crystals. 

Related Articles

The brand is designed by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, and earlier this month presented its fall couture collection during Paris Couture fashion week.

The limited edition capsule collection by Superga and Viktor&Rolf for the dutch fashion house’s 30 year anniversary.
The limited edition capsule collection by Superga and Viktor & Rolf marking the fashion house’s 30th anniversary. Courtesy Image/Marijke Aerden

The Viktor & Rolf’s Superga collaboration is available for purchase on the former brand’s website.

Prices range from 300 euros for the satin bow low-cut available in pink and in white, to 350 euros for the Hi Top Flowers, available in black only.

Superga is not new to collaborations. Recently, the shoemaker label teamed up with the “Barbie” movie for a capsule collection in honor of the much-anticipated film, which will open in theaters on July 21. 

Superga has a long history of making footwear. It was founded in 1911 in Turin, Italy, when shoemaker Walter Martiny first started making rubber-soled footwear for local farmers. More than a decade later, the company created its famous 2750 model that became very popular.

In 1951, the company merged with Pirelli Tire Company to increase production. But in 2004, Superga was acquired out of bankruptcy by Basic Net SpA.

The limited edition capsule collection by Superga and Victor&Rolf for the dutch fashion house’s 30 year anniversary.
The limited edition capsule collection by Superga and Viktor & Rolf for the fashion house’s 30th anniversary. Courtesy Image/Marijke Aerden

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999, Basic Net also controls brands such as Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, K-Way, Sabelt, Briko and Sebago.

Viktor & Rolf is Making Couture-inspired Superga Sneakers

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad