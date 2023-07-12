Viktor & Rolf Celebrates Anniversary Teaming Up With Superga

BIRTHDAY SHOES — To mark its 30th anniversary, Viktor & Rolf is unveiling a collaboration with Italian shoe company Superga.

For the occasion, Viktor & Rolf reinterpreted two of Superga’s signature models, the 2790 and the 2708 high-top sneakers in a limited-edition capsule featuring the brand’s recurring elements — the bow and the couture flower.

Both sneaker versions are completely covered in satin with tone-on-tone details. At the back of the rubber sole, the Viktor & Rolf logo sits on a rubber patch.

The 2790 platform sneaker presents a satin bow that adorns the front of the shoe, while the 2708 high-top sneaker has, as couture decoration, a cascade of hand-sewn flowers made from satin and organza with Swarovski crystals.

The brand is designed by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, and earlier this month presented its fall couture collection during Paris Couture fashion week.

The limited edition capsule collection by Superga and Viktor & Rolf marking the fashion house’s 30th anniversary. Courtesy Image/Marijke Aerden

The Viktor & Rolf’s Superga collaboration is available for purchase on the former brand’s website.

Prices range from 300 euros for the satin bow low-cut available in pink and in white, to 350 euros for the Hi Top Flowers, available in black only.

Superga is not new to collaborations. Recently, the shoemaker label teamed up with the “Barbie” movie for a capsule collection in honor of the much-anticipated film, which will open in theaters on July 21.

Superga has a long history of making footwear. It was founded in 1911 in Turin, Italy, when shoemaker Walter Martiny first started making rubber-soled footwear for local farmers. More than a decade later, the company created its famous 2750 model that became very popular.

In 1951, the company merged with Pirelli Tire Company to increase production. But in 2004, Superga was acquired out of bankruptcy by Basic Net SpA.

The limited edition capsule collection by Superga and Viktor & Rolf for the fashion house’s 30th anniversary. Courtesy Image/Marijke Aerden

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999, Basic Net also controls brands such as Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, K-Way, Sabelt, Briko and Sebago.