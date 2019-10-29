BEIJING — Dutch design duo Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren of Viktor & Rolf announced on Tuesday it is taping Xu Weizhou, or Timmy Xu, as its first brand ambassador.

A singer and actor, Xu is a familiar face to the world of fashion. He was the face of Coach men’s wear and the spokesperson for Fendi’s Peekaboo bag in China. He has also worked with Tiffany & Co., Superdry, H&M, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy on product endorsements and local events.

Last week, Xu wore a bespoke denim jacket from Viktor & Rolf on his 25th birthday concert in Beijing. He also wore bespoke a Fendi suit, a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier couture feather top from 1996 and a bespoke sequined ensemble from Azzaro that night.

Controlled by Renzo Rosso’s OTB group in 2008, Viktor & Rolf halted their women’s and men’s ready-to-wear business to concentrate on couture, fragrances and special projects. OTB raised its stake in the Viktor & Rolf brand to 70 percent from 51 percent this July. The remaining 30 percent stake is equally split between Horsting and Snoeren, who founded the brand in 1993.

Viktor & Rolf has a very selective presence in China. Its bridal collection is sold only thought Nora Reve Bridal in Beijing, Chengdu, Shenyang and Shanghai, and it has no e-commerce presence for its fragrance and lingerie products yet.