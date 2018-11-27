Vilebrequin is partnering with Baha Mar, a new resort in Nassau, Bahamas, on a capsule collection of swimwear and accessories.

The three-piece, limited-edition collection, which launches today, is inspired by the work of John Cox, a Bahamian artist and Baha Mar’s creative arts director.

The Vilebrequin x Baha Mar collaboration features a blue, turquoise and white geometric flamingo print inspired by the Caribbean nation’s national bird. It includes a men’s Morrea swim short ($260), a boys’ Jim short ($135) and a Balade tote bag ($80).

Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar, said, “Collaborating with Vilebrequin is a natural fit for Baha Mar, as the ocean’s blue waters, sunny days and family bonds are the moments inspiring both fans of Vilebrequin and the intimate guest experience at Baha Mar.”

Roland Herlory, chief executive officer of Vilebrequin, said: “With luxury and fantasy at the forefront of everything we do at Vilebrequin, Baha Mar is an ideal partner for our latest collaboration. Working with artists such as John Cox is inherent within our brand’s DNA, and the outcome of our collaboration is wearable art for the family.”

The collection will be available at Vilebrequin stores around the U.S. as well as the brand’s e-commerce site.