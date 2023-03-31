Vilebrequin to Open Private Beach Experience in Cannes

Vilebrequin will bring its aesthetic to the French Riviera on Saturday when it opens its first private beach and dining experience at l’Ondine in Cannes.

Called Vilebrequin La Plage, the permanent space will be located just below the Croisette, the main thoroughfare along the Mediterranean. It was reimagined by interior designer Vincent Darré and will include indoor cabins, a bar and dining area, a sun terrace, sun beds, beach concierges and showering and changing facilities.

“The beach is where Vilebrequin was born,” said Roland Herlory, chief executive officer of Vilebrequin, which is now a division of G-III Apparel Group. “And it’s where we belong. Every summer since 1971, it’s been the backdrop for the art of living in the sun. It was only a matter of time before we put the la plage ‘center stage,’ installing our turtles and parasols on the Côte d’Azur.”

The outdoor space includes showers and changing rooms.

The space includes custom furnishings designed to evoke a Mediterranean beach haven, along with weathered wood panels, hand-painted tiles and ceramic pots that provide a nautical feel. The indoor cabins are lined with antique marine curiosities and the restaurant will serve a locally inspired menu such as grilled octopus and lobster salad as well as tropical drinks including an Ondine Fizz or Beach Bubble.

The marine theme continues in the outdoor VIP bar area, where sofas and stools sport fish and octopus shapes.

“Like a ray of light, Vilebrequin La Plage shines in the daylight. By night, the stars illuminate the bar and turtles shimmer on the tabletops,” Darré said. “Everything is designed to make your vacation feel like a Technicolor film where you are the leading actors.”

Although Vilebrequin product will not be sold at the space, the brand’s towels and beach games will be available to rent.

During the Cannes Film Festival in May and throughout the summer, l’Ondine will host a series of events and dinners at the space.