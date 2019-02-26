PARIS — If there is such a thing as influencer catnip, then a colorful model village is probably it.

Guests at the Jacquemus fall 2019 show took turns posing in front of the different facades created by the designer to stage his collection, modeled on a village on the island of Murano, near Venice.

There was a shop window showcasing the designer’s key accessories, a florist selling colorful bouquets of tulips, clothing lines, potted plants and even a grocery shop with a heaving cart of citrus fruit.

One of the many bright young things posing in front of the makeshift houses was Violette d’Urso, the 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Inès de la Fressange, who was snapping her on her iPhone.

“Jacquemus is sacred to her,” said the model. “I remember one day I was on television with Simon, and she kept texting me saying, ‘Tell him I love him !’”

Another famous mother was in attendance — a mother-to-be, that is. Sitting next to influencer Jeanne Damas, Tina Kunakey, who is expecting her first child with actor Vincent Cassel, was blissfully cradling her belly while posing for pictures on the front row.

“I chose Jacquemus for my wedding because I absolutely love the brand,” said the model, who was wearing a silk polka dot dress, about the simple cream spaghetti-strap dress she wore for the reception part of the event, which was held in the southwest of France in August. “He’s there for every important moment of my life.”

Just then, the crowd started buzzing with excitement: new music sensation Aya Nakamura had just walked through the doors. The afro-trap star’s 2018 track “Djadja” was an instant hit, racking up over 320 million views on YouTube.

“You’re putting this on your social media, right ?” said the 23-year-old Mali-born singer, who grew up in the Parisian suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois, as she was giving a video interview for a French magazine.

Funnily enough, the artist initially studied fashion before launching her music career. “At the time, I would never have imagined being invited to a fashion show one day,” said Nakamura, who also attended the Kenzo show during last men’s fashion week. “It’s such a surprise and a honor to be supported by fashion designers.”