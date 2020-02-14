GOOD SPORTS: The British label Vin + Omi has another eco-minded collection in the pipeline. For fall 2020 the designers have allied themselves with Team GB Olympians and are whipping the athletes’ unused clothing and equipment from sponsors into runway-ready punk pieces.

Omi described the fall 2020 show, which takes place at The Savoy hotel on Feb. 14, as its “largest, most recycled” yet. Team GB sailor Hannah Mills and fencer James Honeybone, who walked in Vin + Omi’s spring/summer 2020 show, contributed their unused pieces.

“We utilized every single bit of a fencing kit — from the blades, to the sabre, to the masks. Everything was chucked into” an entire look, said Omi.

Other highlights include a coat that was made by hand from a sail, as well as a jacket sporting all the Team GB sponsors’ logos jumbled together.

“The pieces are designed to be slightly unwearable to show the awkwardness of the sport being bastardized by advertising,” Omi added. “It’s amazing to see how much branding one sport has at one event.”

For 16 years, the London-based designers have been attempting to push the limit of sustainable clothing production and have dressed celebrities including Beyoncé and Michelle Obama. They also work with private clients and museums and consult with fashion houses such as Dior and Louis Vuitton.

Their show is not on the official London Fashion Week schedule, and the designers do not produce commercial ready-to-wear collections.

The fall 2020 collection is no exception: Omi said that some of the pieces will be acquired by various museums, and the finale look was commissioned by the National Museum of Scotland. A limited run of 50 scarves, made from the plastic waste collected from The Savoy, will be sold at the hotel’s gift shop.