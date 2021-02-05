Tiffany & Co. may be best known for its blue jewelry boxes, but the luxury jeweler also has close ties to the football world.

The jeweler, which was recently acquired by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for $15.8 billion, has been creating the famed Vince Lombardi trophy for each Super Bowl dating back to the game’s inception in 1967. The trophy has become one of the most prized and recognizable symbols in the sports world.

The Vince Lombardi trophy, a sterling silver football sitting on a three-sided kicking tee, was first designed by former Tiffany & Co. vice president Oscar Riedner, who drew an early version of the design on a napkin during a meeting with the NFL in 1966.

Each year, it takes about four months to mold, shape and carve the sterling silver trophy. The trophy is created in the jeweler’s Cumberland, R.I., workshop where silversmiths and metal spinners use four techniques — hand soldering, spinning, chasing and polishing the medal — to make the finished product. The sterling silver is melted at 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit to be shaped into the trophy.

The trophy weighs 7 pounds and is 22 inches tall. In 1970, the trophy was named after legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi following his death. The 55th Tiffany & Co.-designed Vince Lombardi trophy will be awarded at Sunday’s Super Bowl LV, which will be played by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Read more here:

A Look Back at the CFDA’s ‘Haute Couture’ Football Helmets

Revisiting Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Couple’s Style

What to Expect at The Weeknd’s 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

WATCH: Tiffany & Co.: A Commitment to Inclusivity