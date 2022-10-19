Vince Marks 20th Anniversary with Exclusive Collection and Center Stage Installation at Nordstrom

Vince continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary with the launch of an immersive installation at Nordstrom’s evolving Center Stage shop on the first floor of its New York City flagship.

The installation coincides with the introduction of an exclusive 20th Anniversary collection, as reported last month, which is being sold at 10 Nordstrom locations and on nordstrom.com. The capsule collection and Center Stage installation are being celebrated Wednesday night with an in-store event and private dinner.

Focused on fan favorites, the 46-piece collection includes women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories and is characterized by a bold injection of color. The capsule has a special logo treatment on sweaters, wovens and accessories and a unique tag to note the limited-edition anniversary product.

The Center Stage installation was designed with fabric pebbles evoking the California coastline and sheer circular panels representing the timeless appeal of the Los Angeles-inspired collections. Video and photography will also be projected onto the installation, spotlighting California creatives, Vince fans and longtime Vince employees. The installation will stay up at the flagship until Nov. 5.

The women’s rtw ranges from $295 to $1,495, while the men’s rtw goes from $325 to $695. Key looks include leather cropped flares and collared silk blouses for women and brushed alpaca wool cardigans for men.

The Center Stage shop is designed to evoke Vince’s California roots.

“We are thrilled to mark this milestone moment with Nordstrom, which has been instrumental in the success of our brand from the beginning,” said Jack Schwefel, chief executive officer of Vince. “This exclusive collection and Center Stage installation is a celebration of the very best of Vince and we can’t wait to share it with the dedicated and loyal Nordstrom community who has enthusiastically embraced our brand over the past 20 years.”

Following a special model presentation and cocktail event on Wednesday will be a private dinner at Wolf, the store’s restaurant, hosted by Vince chief creative officer Caroline Belhumeur.

Some of the Vince sweaters.

Shoppers have the opportunity to document their experience with the collection and installation by using the #ILoveVince hashtag. Installation visitors will also have the chance to monogram limited-edition Vince + Nordstrom tote bags with a purchase from the collection. The Vince 20th Anniversary collection and experience will be available at select Nordstrom locations until Nov. 15.