Vince is hosting a charity auction to support Meals on Wheels and God’s Love We Deliver.

Auction items will include luxurious bundles of Vince cashmere and leather, Vince Collective products, and experiences from its collaborators, with retail values ranging from $50 to $5,000. The auction will begin April 16 at 9 a.m. EST and conclude April 17 at 9 p.m. EST.

In addition to Vince product, the company has tapped its creative community, who has donated a selection of items and experiences to the auction, including a pair of ceramic vessels from ceramicist Simone Bodmer-Turner, an energy healing session with reiki master Mariah K. Lyons and a medicine reading with Mama Medicine.

Among the Vince products are a women’s seven-piece luxury set, with a retail value of $4,849; a men’s four-piece luxury set, with a retail value of $2,180, and a seven-piece Vince women’s warm weather favorites, with a retail value of $1,557.