Vince will open its first shop-in-shop in the Galeries Lafayette Paris flagship on Haussmann Boulevard on Wednesday.

Spanning 300 square feet, the shop will be on the third floor and will open with a range of women’s apparel from the pre-spring and spring 2020 collections, designed by Caroline Belhumeur, creative director.

“There is a lot of momentum around the brand globally and we believe this shop will help to strengthen our position in the Paris market and further provide us with the opportunity to connect with our local Vince community,” said Craig Samuelson, senior vice president, international at Vince.

“Paris is an enormously important market in terms of brand positioning, so it makes sense for us to partner with a department store that has a global reach. This shop will give us the opportunity to immerse both local and international Galeries Lafayette shoppers into the world of Vince, and really help to amplify our messaging,” he added.

The shop reflects Vince’s understated, California-inspired aesthetic and features a neutral color palette, Seventies-inspired furnishings and eclectic art and decor.

Vince joins Max Mara, Joseph, Agnès B. and Brunello Cucinelli which are located on Galeries Lafayette’s third floor.

In Paris, Vince also sells such retailers as Printemps, AB33 and Merci. Late last year, the company opened its first permanent European Vince retail store in London.

