French cashmere specialist Eric Bompard has tapped Vincent Darré for a capsule collection that’s quirkier than its usual fare.

A fashion designer who had a brief stint at Emanuel Ungaro and a long career at Moschino, Darré switched to interiors in 2008, plying his whimsical, colorful style to various hotel projects, private homes, nightclubs and Schiaparelli’s salon on the Place Vendôme.

For the Bompard range, he scattered hand-drawn playing cards, flowers, books and ribbons on classic checks and tartans for polo sweaters, lounge sets and scarves. Simpler designs include navy sweatpants, V-necks and a meaty cardigan edged in punchy red and white stripes.

“Like a board game, I created prints that tell stories,” Darré mused.

The capsule spans 15 items and three exclusive prints, including cushions and one sweater for dogs. The lot drops Oct. 20 on Bompard’s e-shop and in its physical stores.

Trained at Paris fashion school Studio Berçot, Darré has worked for several brands, including Chloé, Prada, Chanel and Fendi.

As reported, Eric Bompard is gearing up for the next phase of its development under new ownership. In March, it appointed Barbara Werschine as chief executive officer with a mission to improve the collections and the customer experience, bolster the group’s international presence, and boost online sales.

It was acquired in 2018 by businessman Xavier Marie, the French investment fund Apax Partners SA and French public investment bank BPI France.