The post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh has influenced legions of designers, photographers and creatives over time. Hints of his mastery have been interpreted in collections for Dries van Noten, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela, Versace, Jeremy Scott for Moschino and others through the years.

The late fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh was such a fan that as a young man he hitchhiked to Arles, France, to spend eight months retracing Van Gogh’s route there to study the painterly light and landscape that the artist made his signature.

Now, a more literal fashion interpretation has transpired thanks to a collaboration between The Daily Paper and the Van Gogh Museum. Retailing from $77 to $308, the new collection stemmed from the museum contacting the company as part of the Van Gogh Connects program, which aims to make the museum more relevant to young adults with a bicultural background, a museum spokeswoman said. “The bicultural background of the founders of Daily Paper dovetails with this project, and they are also role models within the aforementioned target group,” she said.

“The story of Vincent van Gogh immediately appealed to the founders of Daily Paper: Just like Van Gogh, Jefferson Osei, Hussein Suleiman and Abderrahmane Trabsini chose a more difficult path, and one where success was not guaranteed. The trio launched the Daily Paper clothing brand without any training or prior knowledge of the industry, driven purely by intrinsic motivation, just like Vincent at the start of his artistic career. And just like Van Gogh, the men from Daily Paper taught themselves all they needed to know — in this case, about the world of fashion. Against all odds, both Van Gogh and Daily Paper rose to success. With this collaboration and through Daily Paper, Van Gogh Connects hopes to inspire young adults and connect them with the art of Van Gogh,” the museum spokeswoman said.

The museum collaborated with Vans in 2018, and it is always on the lookout for new, inspiring collaborations, according to the spokeswoman.

The 21-piece line incorporates high-resolution reproductions of the artist’s work. “Irises” and “Self-Portrait as a Painter” weren’t the only paintings that sparked ideas. Trabsini said, “Some of Van Gogh’s less popular works are just as masterful as his better-known ones, yet not a lot of people are aware of them. That’s why we decided to focus on them.”

Debuting Saturday, the Van Gogh-inspired apparel will be sold via Daily Paper’s and the museum’s sites, as well as their respective stores in Amsterdam. Daily Paper also sells to select retailers like Selfridges, Galeries Lafayette and leading department stores in Seoul and Hong Kong. Daily Paper will soon open a store on Delancey Street in New York.

