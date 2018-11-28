Vineyard Vines is now expanding its reach into the music world.

The Connecticut-based brand has partnered with musician Zac Brown, who is also co-owner of DemerBox, to customize wireless speakers.

DemerBox speakers will be available starting today in two Vineyard Vines patterns: patchwork and blue camo. The same pattern will be used on coordinating trucker hats. The speakers will retail for $399 and will be sold on the Vineyard Vines e-commerce site as well as select stores nationwide. The hats will sell for $30 and will be available starting next week.

“This collaboration is a natural fit for us. We met Zac over a decade ago while fishing, and bonded over our passion for music and being out on the water,” said Ian Murray, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Vineyard Vines.

“When Zac gifted each of us a DemerBox this past summer, we knew it was something that aligned so perfectly with our brand,” added his brother, Shep Murray, co-ceo and cofounder. “We are excited that they will now come in two of our favorite patterns.”

Brown, who is the Grammy Award-winning frontman for the Zac Brown Band, said, “Shep and Ian are passionate about music and being out on the water — and so am I. These DemerBoxes allow you to combine the two like never before. Having been friends for years, I’m happy we’ve come together on this project to link their brand and my music.”

DemerBox Bluetooth-enabled speakers are known for their waterproof pelican case and 50-hour battery life.