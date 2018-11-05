Vineyard Vines is showing its New England allegiance.

The Connecticut-based brand is partnering with the five-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots as the Official Style of the New England Patriots and their home stadium, Gillette Stadium.

Vineyard Vines will create exclusive clothing and accessories for men, women and children for the 2018 and 2019 seasons that will be sold at the brand’s newly opened pop-up shop at Patriot Place, located next to the stadium, as well as at select Vineyard Vines stores and online.

“We are proud to partner with Patriots and their outstanding organization to be the Official Style of the Patriots and Gillette Stadium,” said Ian Murray, co-chief executive officer and cofounder of Vineyard Vines. “The Krafts are true entrepreneurs, and as entrepreneurs ourselves, we are inspired by the organization they’ve built.”

His brother, Shep Murray, co-ceo and cofounder, said the deal with the Patriots complements the brand’s deal as the Official Style of the Boston Red Sox, as well as its licensed product collaborations with all teams within the NFL.

“As a proud New England brand, we couldn’t be happier to partner with the beloved team, furthering our involvement in Boston, a winning and vibrant city that we love,” Shep Murray added.

The deal also includes digital LED signs within the stadium, and next year, the product will be sold in kiosks in premium seating areas of the stadium.