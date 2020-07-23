It’s been 45 years since “Jaws” made its debut in movie theaters nationwide and struck fear into the hearts of beachgoers everywhere.

The Steven Spielberg-directed thriller — and its suspenseful two-notes of music — are being celebrated this summer with special collectors’ editions of the original film, exclusive footage, interviews, peeks behind-the-scenes and other memorabilia.

So as a brand with its roots in the water, Vineyard Vines has partnered with Universal Brand Development on a special Jaws collection that will launch on July 27. The line of T-shirts, pullovers, polos and hats will be sold on the brand’s web site as well as at its store in Edgartown, Mass., and will mark the start of a two-year partnership between the two companies.

“‘Jaws’ was filmed on Martha’s Vineyard and has always been one of our favorite movies,” said Ian Murray, co-chief executive officer and cofounder of Vineyard Vines. “Many of our friends on the island were extras in the movie and the locations in the film — the beach, the pond and the town — are still part of our daily routine. Our father actually had a yellow truck identical to Chief Brody’s.”

His brother Shep, co-ceo and cofounder, said: “We opened our first Vineyard Vines store in ‘downtown Amity,’ which was actually Edgartown. This iconic movie, filmed in our backyard so to speak, is still frequently played in our homes.”

The collection will retail for $30 to $108 and there is expected to be additional product offered in the future as well.