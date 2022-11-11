×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

Business

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

Business

Mango’s Toni Ruiz Talks Expansion Strategy, Balancing Geopolitics and Partywear

Viola Davis Shines in Armani Privé Fringe Dress at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards

The actress took home the Icon Award for her achievements in her long-standing film career.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Viola Davis attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2022, in partnership with Armani Beauty, at Claridge's Hotel on November 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)
Viola Davis attends the Harper's Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 10. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Har

Viola Davis attended Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday, wearing a black dress with a fringe neckline. Davis took home the Icon Award for her long-standing achievements as an actor with roles spanning screen and stage.

In honor of the ceremony, Davis wore a black column dress with a one-shoulder strap going across the bodice with black and purple fringe detailing by Armani Privé. She accessorized the look with a pink envelope clutch bag and a pair of black and purple statement earrings.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Viola Davis attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2022, in partnership with Armani Beauty, at Claridge's Hotel on November 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)
Viola Davis attends the Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 10. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Har

Davis worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart to create the look. Stewart also works with Jessica Chastain, Zoey Deutch and Amanda Seyfried.

Related Galleries

For makeup, the actress went for an evening-ready look, including a glossy tinted lip, heavy blush and dramatic eye makeup, including coordinating smokey black and pink eye shadow, heavy eyeliner and eye-popping mascara. She had her hair done in a short style and parted to one side with slight waves at the ends.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Viola Davis attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards Winners Room at Claridges Hotel on November 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Viola Davis wins the Icon Award at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 10. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Davis has what is considered the triple crown of acting awards, including a Tony Award, an Emmy and an Academy Award. She has added to her résumé this year with new film projects, including Michelle Obama in the television series “The First Lady” and a recent feature film, “The Woman King.”

She recently completed filming for “Air Jordan,” a movie that tells the story of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike to pursue Michael Jordan.

Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards honor women in film, television, art, culture and literature. This year’s event included attendance by stars, such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Maude Apatow and Little Simz. The awards were held in partnership with Armani Beauty.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Hot Summer Bags

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Viola Davis Wears Armani Privé to Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad