Viola Davis Shines in Armani Privé Fringe Dress at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards

Viola Davis attended Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday, wearing a black dress with a fringe neckline. Davis took home the Icon Award for her long-standing achievements as an actor with roles spanning screen and stage.

In honor of the ceremony, Davis wore a black column dress with a one-shoulder strap going across the bodice with black and purple fringe detailing by Armani Privé. She accessorized the look with a pink envelope clutch bag and a pair of black and purple statement earrings.

Viola Davis attends the Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 10. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Har

Davis worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart to create the look. Stewart also works with Jessica Chastain, Zoey Deutch and Amanda Seyfried.

For makeup, the actress went for an evening-ready look, including a glossy tinted lip, heavy blush and dramatic eye makeup, including coordinating smokey black and pink eye shadow, heavy eyeliner and eye-popping mascara. She had her hair done in a short style and parted to one side with slight waves at the ends.

Viola Davis wins the Icon Award at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 10. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Davis has what is considered the triple crown of acting awards, including a Tony Award, an Emmy and an Academy Award. She has added to her résumé this year with new film projects, including Michelle Obama in the television series “The First Lady” and a recent feature film, “The Woman King.”

She recently completed filming for “Air Jordan,” a movie that tells the story of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike to pursue Michael Jordan.

Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards honor women in film, television, art, culture and literature. This year’s event included attendance by stars, such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Maude Apatow and Little Simz. The awards were held in partnership with Armani Beauty.