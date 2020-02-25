NEXT STOP D.C.: Violent protests in Delhi over India’s controversial citizenship laws overshadowed the second day of President Trump’s state visit. As of this morning, seven people were reported dead and more than 90 had been hospitalized with injuries. The clashes follow weeks of protests due to a new law that gives Indian citizenship to asylum seekers from three neighboring countries, but not if they are Muslim. Despite the turmoil in the streets, the President and the First Lady kept to their respective schedules.

Trump held bilateral meetings with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as one with President Ram Nath Kovind. The two-day state visit led to the U.S. and India finalizing a $3 billion defense deal.

While the world leaders talked trade, defense, China and other issues, First Lady Melania Trump visited the Delhi Government School where she was greeted by three youngsters. After having a tilak applied to her forehead, she lit a ceremonial lamp, toured the school, chatted with kindergartners and observed their artistic and yoga skills, according to a White House pool report. Trump wore a Carolina Herrera long-sleeved floral white dress for the school visit and kept her hair down.

The First Lady attended a “happiness class” and meditated with students as part of a mindfulness activity. After watching students perform a folk dance, she told the children that she found it inspiring they start their day with mindfulness and connecting with nature, according to the pool report. The First Lady spoke of the positive and healthy example that has been set for educators to ensure promising futures for the students and she flagged her “Be Best” empowerment program too, according to the pool report.

Often criticized for wearing European designer labels, FLOTUS has worn American ones during her 48-hour stay in India. Herrera is a house that her style adviser Herve Pierre knows inside out, having worked for the company for a long time before venturing out on his own.

The First Lady also packed looks from other U.S. designers,. including Pierre. She left Washington wearing windowpane plaid pants and a turtleneck sweater from Rachel Roy. The U.S.-based designer is of Indian descent. For Monday’s all-day tour in Modi’s home state, Trump wore a white jumpsuit with a green sash embroidered with gold-colored thread that was inspired by ancient Indian textiles. The custom look was made in New York’s garment center at the Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre.