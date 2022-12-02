Violet Affleck Coordinates With Mom Jennifer Garner in Carolina Herrera Dress at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck made a rare appearance on Thursday night in Washington, attending the White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

For the occasion, the 17-year-old looked to Carolina Herrera for her gown, wearing a metallic midi dress. Affleck, who attended the state dinner on the night of her 17th birthday, coordinated in black with her mom, Jennifer Garner.

Violet and her mother Jennifer Garner at the White House state dinner. Getty Images

Affleck’s ballroom-style gown had black matte hearts imprinted on it, as well as thin straps. It was cinched at the waist and had a V-neck design.

For makeup, Affleck opted for a minimal look with a touch of highlighter and a glossy rose lip. Her hair was styled in a classy low bun. To complete her outfit, she slipped into a pair of red pointed-toe stiletto heels and toted a black purse with a silver top-handle.

Garner accompanied her daughter in a Ralph Lauren gown from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear-collection, which featured black sequin embellishment around the shoulders.

Also in attendance at the state dinner were Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Stephen Colbert.

This White House state dinner marked the first state dinner of Biden’s presidency. The dinner was used as an opportunity to work on key relations with France, which is a major American ally. The event was attended by many officials and policy staffers interested in building relations with France.