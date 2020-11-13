A BIT GHOULISH: Fittingly, Boys Lie chose today — Friday the 13th — to debuts its “Addams Family”-themed campaign video.

The short features drag star Violet Chachki, singer Noah Cyrus, Tommy Hilfiger’s model niece Audrey and Camille Opp, among other talent, snapping their fingers in unison to the famed theme song. The Los Angeles-based company licensed the rights to use it. Each donned black and/or white sweatpants, tanks, men’s wear-inspired pieces and other styles. All of the apparel they wear in the video will be available on the company’s site, as of November 20. The aforementioned brand loyalists were willing to take an extra step forward even if that meant staying an extra hour to work on a one-on-one shot.

After starting out as a makeup line in 2018, the company switched tracks in May 2019 to sell only apparel, which is available through its e-commerce site and through retailers like Revolve and Urban Outfitters. In an interview earlier this week, cofounder Tori Robinson said many shoppers prefer to buy cosmetics in a store, and aren’t inclined to trust an online brand right-off-the-bat. The apparel, especially its branding, immediately resonated with consumers, she said. This year’s projected volume is $5 million.

Cofounder Leah O’Mailey chalked up the apparel’s strong start to the relatability of the brand’s message, “because everyone has their own story of heartbreak.” The aim is to empower individuals with confidence. After going through respective romantic breakups, Robinson and O’Mailey decided to start their own company to lift their spirits and those of their shoppers.

The gender-bending video was shot at Boys Lie’s brand house as a precursor of future business plans. As it becomes more of a lifestyle brand, the company plans to develop rugs, pillows, vases and other home decor items. The video shoot required COVID-19 testing and other safety precautions.

O’Mailley said, ”Noah Cyrus had bought some of our products from our site — I’m not sure how long ago — under a fake name. We had [later] reached out to her to give her some of our product. She has kind of been there from the beginning. To have her in the video was really important to Tori and I, because we have come full circle from where we first started.”

Robinson said, “It’s just amazing to see that Boys Lie is building this community of people from all ranges, who are all really learning how to heal.”