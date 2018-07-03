NEW GIG: Violet Chachki has a new project out in a couple of weeks with “a major brand, a major major brand,” she teased at the Alexis Mabille show, where she sat front row Tuesday afternoon.

The drag queen, who paired her outfit from Mabille with a Prada cross-body bag — could it be a hint? — was keeping mum on the details, however.

Attending Mabille’s show for the first time after discovering his designs through close friend Dita Von Teese, Chachki was enthusiastic about the theatricality of his proposition. “He appreciates costuming and glamor, and those are things we both have in common,” said Chachki, who will soon head off on tour.

Other guests included Mabille regulars Simon Buret and Olivier Coursier, of pop rock duo AaRON, who are working on a new album, as well as Marie Beltrami.

Actress Mathilde Warnier was just back from South Africa, where she shot a series for Amazon alongside Kate Beckinsale that will be out next year, she said.

Her other projects include a role in the next season of hit Canal+ series “Spiral,” a rare French export, as well as performing in “Curiosa,” a movie due out next year about 19th-century French writer Pierre Louÿs in which she stars alongside Niels Schneider and Noémie Merlant.