GUERLAIN CHANGEOVER: Violette Serrat will succeed Olivier Echaudemaison as Guerlain’s creative director of makeup, industry sources have said.

Echaudemaison has served for 21 years as the color cosmetics maestro at the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house.

In 2000, he boldly requested an audience with LVMH chief executive officer Bernard Arnault, asking him to give him the “sleeping beauty.” Echaudemaison left the meeting with that dream having become a reality.

He subsequently introduced more modern colors and textures into Guerlain’s makeup mix, such as expanding the Terracotta line of bronzing products and introducing “bubble blush,” applied with fingers. Other novelties have included Kiss Kiss and Rouge G.

Prior to Guerlain, Echaudemaison spearheaded makeup for Givenchy for 10 years, starting with its first color cosmetics line, which he developed.

Serrat, a YouTube star makeup artist, who goes by her first name professionally, recently launched a direct-to-consumer brand, called Violette_FR. With it, her idea is to become a lifestyle brand that transcends beauty.

Violette_FR was introduced in April with 11 stock keeping units — a fragrance oil, six eye “paints,” a red lipstick, hair powder, a highlighter and a hydrating mist, called Boum-Boum Milk. Some items, like the fragrance, sold out immediately, and the brand hit its first-month sales goal on Day One.

In June, Violette_FR collaborated with the trendy French label Bisous Skateboards on exclusive items that were sold in a pop-up in New York’s SoHo.

