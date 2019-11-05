Virtually absent from the fashion scene since early September due to “health considerations,” Virgil Abloh is back at work at Louis Vuitton in Paris.

The designer posted an elevator selfie on his personal Instagram account midday on Tuesday, his face mostly obscured by the LV logo etched into the glass.

He also turned up unannounced at the Vuitton flagship store on the Place Vendôme over the weekend to inspect deliveries of his fall men’s collection for the French luxury giant. These include a hooded puffer with channels in the shapes of the LV monogram, which he photographed on the floor between his blue Nike sneakers and posted on his Instagram Stories.

Abloh surprised the fashion world when he revealed on Sept. 8 that he would not be present at his Off-White women’s ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week later that month.

“Virgil Abloh shared today that he is shifting gears to a pace less than his usual constant work and travel for a few months due to health considerations,” a spokesperson for Abloh said in a statement. “Virgil is designing the Off-White show in Paris to replace his attendance, with a creative new approach that will include crowd participation. He continues to work closely with his teams at Louis Vuitton Men’s and Off-White as well as with brands he collaborates with around the world.”

In an interview at the time with Vogue, Abloh stated that he was slowing down his work and travel schedule due to health concerns. The designer, who is also an in-demand DJ on the international club circuit, did not specify the medical issues. “I was just tired, so I went to the doctor,” he said. “Ultimately everything is fine, but the doctor told me, ‘This pace that you’ve sort of pushed your body — to fly all these miles, do all these different projects — is not good for your health.’”

Vuitton executives expect him to be present for his fall 2020 show during men’s fashion week in Paris, scheduled for Jan. 14 to 19.

