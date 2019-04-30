Thirsty for a taste of the Virgil Abloh lifestyle?

As Evian’s newest creative adviser for sustainable innovation design, Abloh has designed a rainbow-inspired, limited-edition glass bottle.

As reported in December, Abloh, the founder of Off-White and creative director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s line, was hired to help the mineral water company, owned by Danone, make its design process more sustainable.

On May 9, Evian will host the Evian Drip Drop event, a one-day-only experience at 393 Broadway in Manhattan. It is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. For the first time, New Yorkers will be given a chance to get a limited-edition Virgil Abloh-designed “One Drop Can Make a Rainbow” bottle for free while supplies last. They can also win prizes such as one of Abloh’s shatter-resistant, refillable Soma bottles from the same collection, or a bottle signed by Abloh himself. The space will have a trendy, rainbow design, and a DJ to keep the party going.

Later this spring, the rainbow bottle will be available in limited quantities at select hotels and restaurants in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. The price of the bottle will be set by individual retailers.

Meantime, as reported, Evian has revealed its goal to become a 100 percent circular brand by 2025: By that date, the company aims to make all its plastic bottles from recycled plastic. This is in addition to them already being recyclable.

The Evian collaboration is not Abloh’s first non-fashion-related collaboration. In 2018 alone, Abloh collaborated with Ikea, Moët & Chandon and Paris-based coffee shop Wild & The Moon. For the latter, the designer came up with a green-tinted almond milk named Saint Honoré, sold in a reusable glass bottle, to mark the opening of Wild & The Moon’s flagship café.

Last week, Abloh toasted his Off-White Fine Arts exclusive capsule collection and accompanying windows for Saks Fifth Avenue at a party at L’Avenue at the Fifth Avenue flagship.

What’s coming up for the designer? Next month will see the launch of a book and retrospective exhibition at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, to be followed in June by his third men’s show for Louis Vuitton and his own Off-White men’s show in Paris.